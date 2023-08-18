Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,909 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,909 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,717,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 343,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,497,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

