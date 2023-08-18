Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $116,116,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 626.8% during the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,165 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,012 shares of company stock worth $1,970,826. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

Graco stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

