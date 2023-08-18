Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,520,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,389,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 256.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,704,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,362,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,915,000 after buying an additional 3,455,923 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

