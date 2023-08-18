Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 11,791 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 974,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 170,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

