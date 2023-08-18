Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 291,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 64,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 974,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 83,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

GOOGL stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

