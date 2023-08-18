Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,372. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.9 %

Alphabet stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

