Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Buys 929 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.6% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.01 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.05 and a 200-day moving average of $161.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.