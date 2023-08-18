Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 695 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 191.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.