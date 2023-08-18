Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Company Profile

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.