Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,292 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,292 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.62.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $183.44 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,149,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

