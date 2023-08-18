Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 8,324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $174.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

