Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 153,649 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.7% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,778 shares of company stock worth $10,273,372 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

