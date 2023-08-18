9,803 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.38. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

