94,295 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 94,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 271.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNW opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,667,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

