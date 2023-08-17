Zacks Research Weighs in on Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.21%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

