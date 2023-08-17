Zacks Research Weighs in on USA Compression Partners LP’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE USAC opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.29. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 1.53.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.