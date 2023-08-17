Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NYSE:TRN opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,245,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773,045 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,287.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 246,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 229,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

