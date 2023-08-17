Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of SFM opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,726,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,416,000 after acquiring an additional 756,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,589,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 624,365 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

