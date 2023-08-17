Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Terex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 8.96%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Terex by 812.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Terex by 2,821.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after acquiring an additional 714,205 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

