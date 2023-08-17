Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($59.62) target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

