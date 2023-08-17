UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UroGen Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UroGen Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $503.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 285.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 813,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 41,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 488,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 91,156 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

