UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of UpHealth in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for UpHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for UpHealth’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. UpHealth had a negative net margin of 138.46% and a negative return on equity of 106.11%. The company had revenue of $37.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of UPH stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.75. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UpHealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 158,039 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in UpHealth in the first quarter valued at about $2,458,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UpHealth by 64.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 238,655 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of UpHealth by 501.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 205,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.

