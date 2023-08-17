UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.24% of UMH Properties worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UMH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,900,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after purchasing an additional 726,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 12,983.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 316,274 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UMH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,006. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH Properties stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $983.93 million, a PE ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -248.48%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Articles

