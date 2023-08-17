TScan Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.36.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $64,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,224,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TScan Therapeutics news, Director Timothy J. Barberich purchased 37,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp sold 25,400 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $64,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,224,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

