Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,535 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.67. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,338,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,535,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,803,142. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

