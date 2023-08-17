Truist Financial Corp Purchases 15,772 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.