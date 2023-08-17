Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 491.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,339 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $61,925,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 920,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,613,000 after purchasing an additional 718,140 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $18,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.89 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

