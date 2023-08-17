Truist Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of EVERTEC worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,953,000 after acquiring an additional 187,985 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 376,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 168,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,956.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

