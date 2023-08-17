TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $105.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

In related news, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at $339,120,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total transaction of $664,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares in the company, valued at $16,740,942.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,394,778 shares of company stock worth $362,991,578 over the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

