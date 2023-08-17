Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Buys 17 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 863 ($10.95) per share, for a total transaction of £146.71 ($186.11).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Nick Roberts bought 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150.86 ($191.37).

On Friday, June 9th, Nick Roberts purchased 18 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 864 ($10.96) per share, with a total value of £155.52 ($197.29).

Travis Perkins Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 851.40 ($10.80) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. Travis Perkins plc has a 52-week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.73). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 848.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 918.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 4,382.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.11) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.24) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.50 ($12.54).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Featured Articles

