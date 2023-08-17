The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.22.

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Chemours stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $39.05.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Chemours by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $11,078,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Chemours by 18.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

