The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.