Tenet Healthcare Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

