StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
