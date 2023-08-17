StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Global Net Lease

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

