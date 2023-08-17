StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gannett Stock Performance

NYSE GCI opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. Gannett has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $486.71 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Insider Activity at Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,673,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

