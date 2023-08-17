STAR Financial Bank Purchases 160 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

STAR Financial Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. STAR Financial Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,545 shares of company stock valued at $37,421,157. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $143.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

