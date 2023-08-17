Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.50. Southern Copper has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $274,404 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $25,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

