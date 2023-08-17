Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,588 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.55.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

