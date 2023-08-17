Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Revvity in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.61 million. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RVTY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revvity from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

RVTY stock opened at $114.76 on Wednesday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $110.75 and a fifty-two week high of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

