Research Analysts Set Expectations for Petrus Resources Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Petrus Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.15 in a report on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

TSE:PRQ opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

