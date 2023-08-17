Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Targa Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

TRGP stock opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,524 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.