Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Total Energy Services Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Total Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Total Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Total Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOT. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Total Energy Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$371.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a one year low of C$6.12 and a one year high of C$10.40.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About Total Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.