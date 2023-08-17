Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.18. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $351.75 on Wednesday. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $383.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,734 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,507,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.