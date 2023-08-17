Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.57.

TSU stock opened at C$32.34 on Wednesday. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 92.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

