Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sol-Gel Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,343,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

