Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$19.66 and a 52-week high of C$29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.07). Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of C$217.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.05 million.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.