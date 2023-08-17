Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 17,052,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,888,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48,282 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,819,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

