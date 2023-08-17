Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Lowered by Raymond James

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.63.

Northland Power Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.50. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$21.03 and a 12-month high of C$46.23.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.