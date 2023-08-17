Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Cut by Analyst

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a report issued on Sunday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.85.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.71. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.09 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

