Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Raised by Analyst

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $18.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $17.63. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2,850.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $80.42 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s Q4 2023 earnings at $19.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $82.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $98.01 EPS.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,200.00 to C$3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,950.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,950.00.

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.3 %

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,703.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,719.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,580.88. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,783.98 and a 12 month high of C$2,829.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$15.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$18.74 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $1.325 per share. This represents a $5.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

